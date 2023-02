Williams registered 22 points (8-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 119-107 win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Williams struggled from deep but still scored at least 20 points for a second straight game. He also finished with at least five rebounds, five assists and two steals for just the third time this season.