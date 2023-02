Williams recorded 23 points (5-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 141-125 loss to Fort Wayne.

Williams finished with at least 20 points and seven assists for the third time over his past four appearances. Across 34 appearances, he's averaging 19.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in 32.4 minutes per game.