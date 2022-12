Williams recorded 28 points (10-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 127-106 win over Maine.

Williams has scored 58 points over his past two appearances. Across 12 games, the 23-year-old is averaging 19.8 points, 6.7 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 34.2 minutes per game.