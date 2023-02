Williams produced 24 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 121-107 win over Westchester.

Williams scored at least 20 points for the fourth time over his past seven appearances and dished out a team-high 10 assists en route to his sixth double-double of the campaign. Across 31 appearances, he's averaging 19.4 points and 6.3 assists in 32.5 minutes per game.