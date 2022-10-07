Williams was waived by the Trail Blazers on Friday, Sean Highkin of BleacherReport.com reports.

Williams served mainly as a starter for Portland over the final month of the regular season last year. He averaged 13.4 points, 4.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game over his final 18 appearances. However, he'll need to seek other opportunities ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.