Key tallied 15 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in 31 minutes during Sunday's 108-94 win over Long Island.

Key's production off the bench has been a major key to Delaware's postseason success. He's recorded multiple tallies in each defensive category in three straight games and hasn't scored in single digits since Feb. 24.