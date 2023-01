Key mustered 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 153-132 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Key finished with at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists for the fourth time this season. He also tied his season-high with four steals, but his solid play was overshadowed by six turnovers.