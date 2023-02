Key mustered 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 124-102 win over the Squadron.

Key scored in double figures for a fourth straight game and showcased his defensive ability by recording multiple tallies in each defensive category for the fourth time this season. Across 23 appearances with Delaware, the 25-year-old is averaging 14.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks in 25.9 minutes per game.