Key posted 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Key extended his double-digit scoring streak to three games and recorded his first double-double during that stretch. He also recorded multiple steals and blocks in the game for the sixth time this season.