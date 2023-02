Key tallied 21 points (10-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 132-130 loss to the Hustle.

Key scored at least 20 points for the seventh time and tied his season-high with 14 rebounds en route to his eighth double-double of the campaign. He also set a new season high with four blocks and recorded multiple steals for the sixth time over his last seven appearances.