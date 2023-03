Key totaled 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 147-126 win over Westchester.

Key extended his double-digit scoring streak to three games and fell one rebound short of his 10th double-double this season, but his overall performance was marred by six turnovers. Across 34 appearances, he's averaging 14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks in 26.3 minutes per game.