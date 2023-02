Key posted 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and three steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 125-124 win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Key scored in double figures for a fifth time over his past six appearances and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, falling two short of his 10th double-double this season. He also recorded at least five assists and three steals in the same contest for a third time during the campaign.