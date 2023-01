Key notched 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 123-105 win over Lakeland.

Key scored in double figures for a third straight game and grabbed a season-high 14 boards, notching his seventh double-double of the season. Across 22 appearances, he's averaging 14.3 points and 7.5 rebounds in 26.1 minutes per game.