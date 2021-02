Key generated two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 17 minutes in Friday's 103-92 win over Santa Cruz.

Key wasn't very involved during Thursday's season opener, but he played 17 minutes Friday and led the team's bench players with seven rebounds. Over the first two games of the G League season, Key is averaging 1.0 point, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 10.6 minutes per contest.