Key mustered seven points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and five rebounds in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 119-113 loss to Grand Rapids.

Key has struggled during his first two contests with the Blue Coats, totaling 11 points (4-13 FG) in 34 minutes. The 25-year-old had scored in double figures in each of his first 13 appearances (all starts) with the Cruise before joining Delaware, but it appears he'll need some time to get acclimated to his new squad.