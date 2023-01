Key recorded 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and six steals in 24 minutes during Saturday's 116-101 loss to Long Island.

Key scored 20-plus points for the first time since Dec. 12, when he finished with 24 in a loss to Iowa. He also set a season high with six steals during Saturday's loss. Across 21 appearances, the 25-year-old is averaging 14.3 points while shooting 44.7 percent from field and 28.6 percent from downtown.