Key was waived by the Pistons on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Key joined the Pistons on a two-year, two-way contract in April of 2022, but he appeared in just three games with the parent club to begin the 2022-23 campaign. He'll be let go after the Pistons signed Jared Rhoden to a two-way deal Monday.
