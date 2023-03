Key recorded 29 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block in 27 minutes during Saturday's 137-116 loss to College Park.

Key exploded for a season-high 29 points and finished with at least eight rebounds and seven assists for a second consecutive contest. Across 38 appearances, he's averaging 14.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks in 26.6 minutes per game.