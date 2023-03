Key registered 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 114-110 loss to Fort Wayne.

Key continues to be a stellar bench piece for Delaware and notched his third double-double of March. Across 43 appearances, he's averaging 14.7 points and 7.8 rebounds in 26.9 minutes.