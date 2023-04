Key produced 22 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Thursday's 114-110 win over Rio Grande.

Key notched playoff highs in made three-pointers and points during the Blue Coats' championship win. Across 47 G League appearances, the 26-year-old averaged 14.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks in 27.6 minutes per game.