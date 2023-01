Key mustered 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 23 minutes during Sunday's 121-117 win over Greensboro.

Key notched his first double-double since Dec. 12, when he finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds in a loss to Iowa. Across 17 appearances, he's averaging 14.9 points and 7.7 rebounds in 27.2 minutes per game.