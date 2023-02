Key totaled 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 27 minutes during Saturday's 136-121 win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Key scored in double figures for the fourth time over his past five games and tied his season high with four blocks. Across 32 appearances, the 26-year-old is averaging 14.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks in 26.1 minutes per game.