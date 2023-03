Key notched 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks in 32 minutes during Thursday's 104-99 win over Capital City.

Key and Louis King both recorded multiple tallies in each defensive category during Delaware's preseason opener. It was the 11th time Key has finished with at least two blocks and two steals in a contest this season.