Key posted 21 points (7-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 19 minutes in Tuesday's 127-100 win over the Raptors 905.

Key was incredibly efficient from the floor Tuesday, and he was one of three players to top 20 points in the semifinals. The 24-year-old had his highest scoring total of the season in the win and will attempt to stay hot during the G League Finals against Lakeland on Thursday.