Key recorded 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over eight minutes in Wednesday's 138-107 loss to the Raptors 905.

Key had limited playing time off the bench in Wednesday's blowout loss, but he shot 80 percent from the floor and put up a season-high 10 points. He's now averaging 2.5 points and 1.4 rebounds over 7.8 minutes per game this year.