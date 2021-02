Tyree provided nine points (3.6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), a rebound and an assist across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 138-107 win over G League Delaware.

Tyree started at point guard in Wednesday's G League game. He hasn't produced big numbers in any category this season, averaging 9.5 points and 3.3 assists per contest. The Mississippi product has hit 43.1 percent of field goals and 33.3 percent of three-pointers.