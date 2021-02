Tyree posted 15 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), a rebound and an assist over 23 minutes in Wednesday's 132-105 win over G League Rio Grande.

Tyree didn't start in the G League season opener, but he was the first man off the bench and was one of eight players to hit double-digit scoring. However, he didn't add much in the rebound or assist departments.