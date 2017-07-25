Brian Roberts: Signs two-year deal with Greek team

Roberts signed a two-year, $950,000 deal with Olympiacos B.C. in Greece, freelance reporter David Pick reports. The contract includes a $1 million NBA opt out in between the two seasons.

Roberts spent last season as Kemba Walker's backup in Charlotte, posting 3.5 points, 1.3 assists and 1.0 rebounds across 10.1 minutes per game while shooting 37.7 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from deep. The 31-year-old will test his luck overseas, with his contract structure giving him a shot at returning to the NBA during the 2018-19 season.