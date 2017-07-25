Brian Roberts: Signs two-year deal with Greek team
Roberts signed a two-year, $950,000 deal with Olympiacos B.C. in Greece, freelance reporter David Pick reports. The contract includes a $1 million NBA opt out in between the two seasons.
Roberts spent last season as Kemba Walker's backup in Charlotte, posting 3.5 points, 1.3 assists and 1.0 rebounds across 10.1 minutes per game while shooting 37.7 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from deep. The 31-year-old will test his luck overseas, with his contract structure giving him a shot at returning to the NBA during the 2018-19 season.
More News
-
Hornets' Brian Roberts: Will start at point guard Monday•
-
Hornets' Brian Roberts: Cleared from injury report•
-
Hornets' Brian Roberts: Questionable Friday for personal reasons•
-
Hornets' Brian Roberts: Plays 24 minutes Friday•
-
Hornets' Brian Roberts: Serving as backup point guard•
-
Hornets' Brian Roberts: Doesn't play in Friday's loss•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...