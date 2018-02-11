Briante Weber: Tremendous game

Weber recorded 27 points (9-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals during Saturday's win over Reno.

The VCU product had a tremendous game, leading all scorers and producing his second double-double this season. Weber has been a consistent scorer all season long and has seen most of his scoring in each outing end up past the 20-point mark. The 6-2 guard is averaging a terrific 17.7 points, 7.4 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game.