Briante Weber: Waived by Hornets
Weber was waived by the Hornets on Friday, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Weber started the 2016-17 campaign as a member of the Warriors, bouncing between the NBA and the D-League before ultimately being let go. After being picked up by the Hornets in late February, Weber saw most of his minutes after reserve point guard Ramon Sessions tore his meniscus. As a result, Weber stepped into a backup role behind starter Kemba Walker. In his 13 appearances with the team, the 6-foot-2 guard posted 3.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 12.2 minutes per game.
More News
-
Hornets' Briante Weber: Staying in Charlotte•
-
Hornets' Briante Weber: Signs second 10-day deal with Hornets•
-
Hornets' Briante Weber: Inks 10-day contract with Charlotte•
-
Warriors' Briante Weber: Will be released by Warriors•
-
Warriors' Briante Weber: Still with Golden State, recalled from D-League•
-
Briante Weber: Second 10-day deal expires•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...