Briante Weber: Waived by Hornets

Weber was waived by the Hornets on Friday, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Weber started the 2016-17 campaign as a member of the Warriors, bouncing between the NBA and the D-League before ultimately being let go. After being picked up by the Hornets in late February, Weber saw most of his minutes after reserve point guard Ramon Sessions tore his meniscus. As a result, Weber stepped into a backup role behind starter Kemba Walker. In his 13 appearances with the team, the 6-foot-2 guard posted 3.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 12.2 minutes per game.