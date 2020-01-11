Johnson agreed to terms with Corale Roanne on Saturday, Sportando.com reports.

The former No. 25 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft will take his talents to France for the remainder of the 2020 season. He last saw action stateside in the 2017-18 season, where he appeared in 18 games for the Clippers and Grizzlies, averaging 2.4 points and 1.7 rebounds in 5.4 minutes per contest.