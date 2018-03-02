Koenig came off the bench and added nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and three assists across 17 minutes of action during Wednesday's 115-104 loss to visting Fort Wayne.

Koenig's double digit scoring streak came to an end Wednesday after going five straight games above 10 points. Aside from scoring 10.4 points per game. the former Wisconsin Badgers' guard is not a factor in any other major statistical categories, as he is only averaging 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for Grand Rapids this season.