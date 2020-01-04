Koenig had three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists over 14 minutes in Friday's G League win against Oklahoma City.

Friday's game marked Koenig's second appearance with the team since joining the BayHawks on Dec. 3, and he picked up his first points of the season in limited action. Koenig has recorded eight total rebounds in his two games, but it's unlikely he'll make a major impact for the BayHawks in the near future.