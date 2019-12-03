Play

Koenig will join the Erie Bayhawks on Tuesday, as he was recently acquired from Grand Rapids Drive.

After spending a couple of years overseas, Koenig is set to become a member of the Pelicans' G-League affiliate. Koenig last appeared in the G League during the 2017-18 season, playing for the Grand Rapids and averaging just under 10 points in roughly 21 minutes per game.

