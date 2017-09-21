Koenig was waived by the Bucks on Thursday.

The former Wisconsin native signed a two-way deal with the Bucks back in July, but will now be let go prior to training camp. It's unclear exactly the reasoning behind the move, though Koenig could be forced to spend the entire year in the G-League or overseas if a more lucrative opportunity arises. Koenig averaged just 5.2 points and 1.0 rebound across 15.8 minutes during five Summer League games with the Bucks.