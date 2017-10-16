Bronson Koenig: Waived by Bulls
Koenig was waived by the Bulls over the weekend, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Koenig originally inked a two-way deal with the Bucks, but was let go just prior to training camp, which allowed the Bulls to sign him and evaluate him over the last few weeks. However, Koenig struggled to make much of an impact and has officially been sent packing. He'll likely start the season in the G-League, unless of course he decides to test his luck overseas.
