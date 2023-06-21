Brown has declined his $6.8 million player option for the 2023-24 season and will become a free agent, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Brown had one of the best seasons of his career during his first year in Denver, averaging 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 28.5 minutes per game. He was a key contributor off the bench during the postseason, scoring in double figures in 15 of 20 games to help lead the Nuggets to their first title. The 26-year-old indicated in mid-June that he hoped to stay in Denver, so it's certainly possible the two sides will attempt to work out a deal during the offseason.