Bruce Brown: Heading to Motor City

Brown was selected by the Pistons with the 42nd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Brown averaged 11.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals as a sophomore at Miami last season. While he's a versatile defender, his inconsistency shooting the ball may limit his playing time early on in his career.

