Caboclo was cut by the Rockets on Saturday, Colton Jones of Amicohoops.net reports.

Caboclo's struggles to latch onto an NBA team continue. Drafted 20th overall by the Raptors in 2014, the fifth-year player has played 213 NBA minutes. He'll likely head back to the G-League, where he averaged 14.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.3 steals and 1.3 assists in 30.2 minutes last year.