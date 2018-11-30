Bruno Caboclo: Excellent outing from three-point land
Caboclo finished Thursday's loss to the Vipers with 26 points (11-16 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and 12 rebounds.
The 23-year-old has started to see more time on the court as of late, thanks in large part to high-efficiency scoring. Boasting a 46.0 percent three-point percentage through 10 games, Caboclo could well be on his way to posting a career-high in the category.
