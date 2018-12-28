Caboclo finished Thursday's win over the Legends with 24 points (9-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, six blocked shots, four assists and two steals.

Caboclo is on pace to finish with a career-high in points, rebounds and blocks as the former first-round pick appears to be coming into his own at power forward. Still it remains to be seen if the 23-year-old could earn a promotion to the big leagues given the Rockets' depth currently at the forward positions.