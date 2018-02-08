Caboclo will be waived by the Kings following Thursday's trade, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Caboclo was dealt to the Kings in exchange for Malachi Richardson earlier Thursday, but his stay in Sacramento won't be long. He's expected to be let go and once he clears waivers, should become an unrestricted free agent. The 6-foot-9, former first-round pick failed to develop in his four years with Toronto and could struggle to find suitors elsewhere once cleared of waivers. It wouldn't be surprising if he ended overseas or in the G-League for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign.