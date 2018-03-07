Alford registered 21 points (7-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds during Wednesday's 113-108 loss to the visiting Lakeland Magic.

This was the third straight game in which Alford has scored past the 20-point mark. 76.2 percent of the 23-year-old's shot attempts have been three-pointers, and he is currently converting 39.7 percent of them. In addition, Alford has not missed a game in the G League for the Blue thus far and is averaging 15.2 points with 2.9 rebounds per game.