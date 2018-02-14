Bryce Alford: Continues hot three-point shooting
Alford recorded 23 points (8-18 FG, 7-15 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds during Tuesday's loss at Rio Grande.
All but two points scored by the the four-year standout at UCLA came from three-point land, as he took a career high in three-point attempts and converted seven of them. A high majority of Alford's shots during the season have come from behind the arc, where he is shooting an impressive 40 percent. The 23-year-old is not much of a threat to other statistical categories though, as he is only averaging 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
