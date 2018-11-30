Bryce Alford: Creeps near triple-double
Alford posted 16 points (5-14 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and three steals in the win Thursday over the Blue.
The point guard has seen a plethora of minutes this season, averaging 32.5 through 10 games. As a result, he's developed into a bit of a multi-category option, totaling 14.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals as the primary ball-handler for the Blue.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.