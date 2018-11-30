Alford posted 16 points (5-14 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and three steals in the win Thursday over the Blue.

The point guard has seen a plethora of minutes this season, averaging 32.5 through 10 games. As a result, he's developed into a bit of a multi-category option, totaling 14.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals as the primary ball-handler for the Blue.