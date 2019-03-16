Bryce Alford: Posts 25 points in loss
Alford finished Friday's loss to the Hustle with 25 points (10-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal.
Alford led the Blue in scoring despite a muted effort by the rest of the starting lineup, but it's worth pointing this is only the third time since early January that the 24-year-old has scored more than 20 points in a given game. Alford is averaging 14.2 points, 3.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 46 games this season.
