Alford finished Friday's loss to the Hustle with 25 points (10-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Alford led the Blue in scoring despite a muted effort by the rest of the starting lineup, but it's worth pointing this is only the third time since early January that the 24-year-old has scored more than 20 points in a given game. Alford is averaging 14.2 points, 3.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 46 games this season.