Alford produced 22 points (7-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and four assists over 37 minutes in Thursday's 108-98 road win over the Maine Red Claws.

Thursday marked a very efficient shooting effort for the second-year UCLA product, but he also committed five turnovers. The Blue led throughout, yet stuck with an eight man rotation, allowing Alford to once again see plenty of run. Alford and his teammates now travel to Westchester for Saturday's match-up with the Knicks.