Bryce Alford: Scores 22 in win over Red Claws
Alford produced 22 points (7-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and four assists over 37 minutes in Thursday's 108-98 road win over the Maine Red Claws.
Thursday marked a very efficient shooting effort for the second-year UCLA product, but he also committed five turnovers. The Blue led throughout, yet stuck with an eight man rotation, allowing Alford to once again see plenty of run. Alford and his teammates now travel to Westchester for Saturday's match-up with the Knicks.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...