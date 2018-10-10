Bryce Alford: Waived by Oklahoma City
The Thunder waived Alford on Wednesday, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Alford was just a camp body for the Thunder and was never considered a serious threat to crack the season-opening roster. Unless he decides to try his luck overseas, Alford could remain in the organization and join the Thunder's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue.
More News
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.