Bryce Brown: Finding groove as shooter

Brown racked up a season-high 29 points (11-16 FG, 6-9 3PT, 2-3 FT) to go along with six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block Saturday versus Westchester.

Brown has racked up three straight 20-point efforts and knocked down a season-best 68.8 percent of his shot attempts and 55.6 percent of his nine three-point attempts. The 22-year-old guard should continue to be a key scorer for a Red Claws club that owns one of just two undefeated records early in the campaign.