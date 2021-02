Brown (ankle) posted four points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and a rebound across 10 minutes in Saturday's 124-116 loss to G League Westchester.

Brown returned from a two-game absence to make his season debut. He didn't add much in terms of production, and it appears he'll play in a bench role this year. However, the 23-year-old averaged 16.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game with G League Maine last year.